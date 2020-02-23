The Blue Jackets reassigned Kivlenieks to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

With the team getting Joonas Korpisalo back from a knee injury Sunday, the team had no need for three netminders. Kivlenieks was used sparingly at the NHL level this season, going 1-0-2 along with a 2.41 GAA and .907 save percentage in four appearances. Barring any injury setbacks, Kivlenieks will likely finish the 2019-20 season in the minors.