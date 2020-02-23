Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent to AHL
The Blue Jackets reassigned Kivlenieks to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
With the team getting Joonas Korpisalo back from a knee injury Sunday, the team had no need for three netminders. Kivlenieks was used sparingly at the NHL level this season, going 1-0-2 along with a 2.41 GAA and .907 save percentage in four appearances. Barring any injury setbacks, Kivlenieks will likely finish the 2019-20 season in the minors.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Another OTL against Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Summoned to The Show•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent to AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Tough OT loss in Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.