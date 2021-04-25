The Blue Jackets reassigned Kivlenieks to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has yet to make an appearance at the NHL level, as he's spent a majority of his time between the minors and the taxi squad this season. Kivlenieks will return to the AHL where he's gone 5-1-0 along with a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage in six games.