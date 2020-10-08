Kivlenieks signed a two-year contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Kivlenieks appeared in six games with the big club last season, posting a 1-1-2 record while registering a 2.95 GAA and .898 save percentage. He'll likely spend most of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Dressed for Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Heads back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Busy night in road loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Surprise starter Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Emergency recall Monday•