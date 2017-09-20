Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Solid in preseason appearance Tuesday
Kivlenieks replaced Joonas Korpisalo for the third period in Tuesday's preseason game against the Blackhawks, stopping all five shots he faced in a 5-2 loss.
The 21-year-old didn't look out of place in holding Chicago at bay. Kivlenieks will likely begin the season at AHL Cleveland, but he's developing quickly and it wouldn't be out of the question for him to make his NHL debut in 2017-18 should an injury sideline Sergei Bobrovsky or Joonas Korpisalo.
