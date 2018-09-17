Kivlenieks will man the crease against the Sabres on Monday night.

The Latvian netminder appeared in 43 games for AHL Cleveland last season, posting a 14-21-0 record and .891 save percentage. Kivlenieks will likely spend the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL once again barring an injury to Sergei Bobrovsky or Joonas Korpisalo.