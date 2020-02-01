Kivlenieks will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Sabres, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Kivlenieks won his first NHL start in convincing fashion, as he steered away 31 of 32 shots to beat the Rangers. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) still on the mend, Kivlenieks will get the first start of back-to-back games. The Sabres have been in a rut lately, too, as they've lost three straight and totaled four goals in that stretch.