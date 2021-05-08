Kivlenieks will get the starting nod for Saturday's home game against Detroit, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old made his season debut against Friday against the Red Wings, stopping 31 of 34 shots in a loss. Kivlenieks rolled through his AHL competition with a 2.27 GAA and a .926 save percentage through seven appearances this season. He'll get a chance at revenge against one of the league's lowest-scoring offense in Saturday's regular-season final.
