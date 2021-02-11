Kivlenieks (lower body) isn't expected to dress for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, per NHL.com.
Joonas Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Thursday's contest with Elvis Merzlikins serving as his backup. Another update on Kivlenieks' status should surface whenever he's deemed fit to play.
