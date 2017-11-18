Kivlenieks will receive a call-up to the parent club, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

We wouldn't put too much stock in this transaction, as the Blue Jackets simply needed Kivlenieks to trade places with Joonas Korpisalo in order for Columbus' No. 2 netminder to see playing time in Saturday's game against the AHL Milwaukee.

