Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Summoned to The Show
As expected, the Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Kivlenieks was sent down momentarily to start between the pipes for Cleveland against AHL Rochester on Wednesday, but he'll be on hand to serve as Elvis Merzlikins backup against Detroit on Friday. The 23-year-old will return to the minors as soon as Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is ready to return.
