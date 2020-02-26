Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Surprise starter Tuesday
Kivlenieks led the team out for warmups and will start against the Wild on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Elvis Merzlikins sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's win over the Senators, so Kivlenieks was called up on an emergency basis. Joonas Korpisalo was expected to start, but it's Kivlenieks, who has a .907 save percentage across four NHL appearances, who will get the nod.
