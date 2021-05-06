Kivlenieks will start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Red Wings, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Kivlenieks has yet to play for the Blue Jackets this season, but he's been good in the minors, going 6-1-0 while posting an admirable 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his first NHL victory of the year in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 6-16-4 on the road this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Ascends to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Added to roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Recalled to active roster•