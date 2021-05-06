Kivlenieks will start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Red Wings, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Kivlenieks has yet to play for the Blue Jackets this season, but he's been good in the minors, going 6-1-0 while posting an admirable 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his first NHL victory of the year in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 6-16-4 on the road this season.