Kivlenieks turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Neither offense generated much pressure in a sluggish afternoon affair, but Jack Eichel was able to fire home the winner just 36 seconds into OT. Kivlenieks has had a strong start to his NHL career since being called up to caddy for Elvis Merzlikins, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 1.49 GAA and .946 save percentage, but the 23-year-old will likely return to AHL Cleveland once Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is healthy.