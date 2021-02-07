Kivlenieks (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Joonas Korpisalo will start against the Hurricanes, and Cameron Johnson was called from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup. It's unclear how long Kivlenieks will be out for. Once he returns, Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) might be healthy, which would push Kivlenieks back to the taxi squad.