Kivlenieks (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Joonas Korpisalo will start against the Hurricanes, and Cameron Johnson was called from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup. It's unclear how long Kivlenieks will be out for. Once he returns, Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) might be healthy, which would push Kivlenieks back to the taxi squad.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Promoted to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Added to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Drops to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Signs two-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Dressed for Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Heads back to minors•