Kivlenieks was promoted to the Blue Jackets' active roster Tuesday.

Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) has been ruled out of the remainder of the season, so Kivlenieks will likely get a few starts down the stretch. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks has yet to see NHL ice this season, but he's played well in the minors, going 6-1-0 while posting an admirable 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage.