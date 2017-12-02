Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Activated off IR
The Blue Jackets activated Calvert (upper body) off injured reserve Saturday.
Calvert's missed Columbus' last 12 games due to an upper-body ailment, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jackets ease him back into action Saturday against the Capitals. The 27-year-old forward has notched eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 contests this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Nearing return•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Close to returning•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Placed on inured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Sent home from road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Collects two assists Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Picks up first point of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...