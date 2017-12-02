The Blue Jackets activated Calvert (upper body) off injured reserve Saturday.

Calvert's missed Columbus' last 12 games due to an upper-body ailment, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jackets ease him back into action Saturday against the Capitals. The 27-year-old forward has notched eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 contests this season.

