Calvert (upper body) traveled with the team to Montreal and participated in the morning skate Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This is certainly good news for Calvert who's nearing his projected return date, and it appears he hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery. The 27-year-old was skating well before his injury notching eight points in his last 10 games, and if he's still unable to suit up for Tuesday's contest against Carolina, it seems likely he'll return to the action for either Columbus' contest against Anaheim on Friday, or against Washington on Saturday.