Calvert racked up two assists in a blowout victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

Calvert has been producing steadily of late, managing three goals and six points in his last six games. The 27-year-old won't post big offensive numbers, but he sees second-unit power-play time and is usually good for at least 10 goals every season. You know what your're getting with Calvert, who can be a decent depth scorer when he's healthy.