Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Gets third playoff goal
Calvert scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 5.
Calvert has remarkably found twine three times in five games against the Caps. He only had nine snipes in 69 games in the regular season.
