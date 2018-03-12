Calvert will sit out Monday's contest with Montreal due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The news of Calvert's absence means that Lukas Sedlak will enter the lineup and will likely occupy a bottom-six role. With 21 points in 57 games, Calvert has put himself in good position to top his career-best mark of 24 points in a season during the 2017-18 campaign. His next possible chance to work towards that objective will be Thursday in Philadelphia.