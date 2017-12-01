Calvert (upper body) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

He may be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday's game in Washington. Calvert doesn't have tremendous fantasy upside -- he's never scored more than 13 goals or 24 points in a season -- but he's an important part of the Jackets' penalty-kill unit and sees consistent ice time on a checking line when he's healthy.

