Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Nearing return
Calvert (upper body) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
He may be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday's game in Washington. Calvert doesn't have tremendous fantasy upside -- he's never scored more than 13 goals or 24 points in a season -- but he's an important part of the Jackets' penalty-kill unit and sees consistent ice time on a checking line when he's healthy.
