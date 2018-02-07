Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Picks up assist Tuesday
Calvert notched an assist while adding two shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
He now has six goals and 16 points in 41 games on the season. A move to the fourth line has kneecapped Calvert's ice time, and he's averaged less than 10 minutes a night over the last three games. His fantasy upside was limited anyway -- he's never scored more than 13 goals or 24 points in a campaign -- but if he sticks in his current role he may not even sniff those marks by year's end.
