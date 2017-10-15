Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Picks up first point of season
Calvert notched an assist, a shot on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
The point was his first of the season. Calvert won't supply much offense for a deep Blue Jackets lineup, but he's a crucial part of their checking and energy lines, netting him consistent ice time as long as he can stay healthy.
