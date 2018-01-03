Calvert notched an assist with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

He's got only four points (all assists) in his last 14 games, but the Calvert-Oliver Bjorkstrand-Lukas Sedlak line showed some life Tuesday by accounting for all of the Jackets' offense. If the trio continues to click for a Columbus squad that's been hammered by injuries to its forward ranks, Calvert's combination of speed and feistiness could allow him to take advantage of his increased ice time and opportunities.

