Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Placed on inured reserve
Calvert (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Calvert is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with this injury, which occurred Saturday against the Lightning. He had gotten off to a good start with three goals and five assists through 14 games, but now Columbus has to manage without him for about a month.
