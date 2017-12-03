Calvert picked up a helper during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The 27-year-old forward found the stat sheet after missing the previous 12 contests with an upper-body injury. With three goals and nine points in 15 games, Calvert has some fantasy value to offer in deeper formats -- especially if he can stick with talented linemates like Alexander Wennberg and Cam Atkinson.

