Calvert (illness) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Calvert missed Monday's matchup with Montreal due to an illness, but his presence on the ice for practice Wednesday indicates he should be good to go for Thursday's game against the Flyers. The Blue Jackets will be happy to have the 28-year-old winger back in the lineup against Philadelphia, as he's played well recently, notching one goal and four points in his last seven contests.