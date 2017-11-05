Calvert was injured in Saturday's contest against Tampa Bay and will not play Monday in New York, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This comes as pretty unfortunate news to Columbus and Calvert, who was enjoying a great start to his season with three goals and eight points in 14 games. The 27-year-old winger has already been ruled out for Monday's contest, but there's no word as to when he may return.

