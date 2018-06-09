Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Tenure in Columbus basically over
Calvert, a pending unrestricted free agent, is likely to move on from the Blue Jackets since the two sides have not engaged in any contract discussions, The Athletic reports.
It will be strange to see Calvert donning a different sweater in 2018-19. Having been in Columbus for eight seasons, he's the longest-tenured Blue Jacket. The 28-year-old has recorded 149 points (72 goals, 77 assists) over 416 career contests at hockey's highest level, and while those aren't amazing numbers, he'll presumably have little trouble latching on with an employer that needs help on the penalty kill.
