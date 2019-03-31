Duchene dished out two assists and recorded a plus-3 rating in Saturday's win over the Predators.

Duchene started off slow with the Blue Jackets, posting just four points over the first 14 games. He's heating up in the midst of a playoff race, racking up five assists in the last three contests and posting a plus-4 rating in that span. The Blue Jackets will continue fighting for vital points in Sunday's game versus the struggling Sabres, so Duchene has a good outlook to continue his recent success.