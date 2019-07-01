Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Expected to sign with Predators
Duchene is expected to join Nashville when free agency begins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nashville sent P.K. Subban to the Devils in a salary dump in order to make a run at Duchene and it appears that it worked. The 28-year-old forward will make the Predators' forward group very threatening. He's coming off his second 70-point campaign, including a career-best 31 goals. Assuming he signs with Nashville, he'll join Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen in a lethal top-six.
