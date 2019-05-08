Duchene will consider all available options this offseason, including Columbus, when evaluating where he wants to play in 2019-20 and beyond, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets' Insider reports.

It's not exactly a ringing endorsement for Duchene staying in Ohio, though the club's ability to give him an eight-year max deal will no doubt factor into his decision. The center matched his career-high 70 points this year, split between the Jackets and Senators, plus another 10 points in 10 postseason contests. Along with teammates Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, the 27-year-old Duchene will be one of the most sought after free agents this summer and should field numerous offers.