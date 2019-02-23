Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Held scoreless in Jackets debut
Duchene didn't pick up a point in Friday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
While his Blue Jackets debut was arguably a bit of a disappointment from a personal standpoint, Duchene was handed a spot between Artemi Panarin -- who now seems unlikely to be dealt before the trade deadline -- and Cam Atkinson on the top line at even strength and saw nearly five minutes of ice time with the man advantage, so the 28-year-old center shouldn't have too many more quiet offensive nights in his new uniform.
