Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Makes impact in Jackets home debut
Duchene scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
The helper came with the man advantage, as Duchene notched his first points as a member of the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old has now reached the 60-point plateau for only the third time in his career, and he's two markers shy of his second career 30-goal season -- a number he should reach easily skating on the top line in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Held scoreless in Jackets debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Traded to Blue Jackets•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Sitting as precaution•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: May be done as Senator•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Made available for trade•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...