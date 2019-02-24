Duchene scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

The helper came with the man advantage, as Duchene notched his first points as a member of the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old has now reached the 60-point plateau for only the third time in his career, and he's two markers shy of his second career 30-goal season -- a number he should reach easily skating on the top line in Columbus.