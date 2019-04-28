Duchene scored the winner in Saturday's 3-2 2OT win over the Bruins in Game 2. It came on the power play and tied the series 1-1.

Duchene was in front of the net and hammered a rebound through Tuukka Rask's legs. Duchene was brought to Columbus to make a difference. He struggled in the regular season, but has found his game in the playoffs. Duchene has four goals and eight points in six postseason games.