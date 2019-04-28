Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Plays 2OT hero to tie series
Duchene scored the winner in Saturday's 3-2 2OT win over the Bruins in Game 2. It came on the power play and tied the series 1-1.
Duchene was in front of the net and hammered a rebound through Tuukka Rask's legs. Duchene was brought to Columbus to make a difference. He struggled in the regular season, but has found his game in the playoffs. Duchene has four goals and eight points in six postseason games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Wraps up huge first round•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Sets franchise record in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Assist machine•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Sparks offense in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Two goals in last three games•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Sets up goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...