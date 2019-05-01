Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Pots game-winner again
Duchene scored a power-play goal during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.
For the second straight game Duchene fired home the game-winner, although his second-period tally in this one was a lot less dramatic than Saturday's double-overtime goal. The trade deadline acquisition has been huge so far for the Jackets, scoring five goals and nine points through seven playoff games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Plays 2OT hero to tie series•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Wraps up huge first round•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Sets franchise record in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Assist machine•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Sparks offense in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Two goals in last three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...