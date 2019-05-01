Duchene scored a power-play goal during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

For the second straight game Duchene fired home the game-winner, although his second-period tally in this one was a lot less dramatic than Saturday's double-overtime goal. The trade deadline acquisition has been huge so far for the Jackets, scoring five goals and nine points through seven playoff games.

