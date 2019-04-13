Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Sets franchise record in win
Duchene scored a goal and added three assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The tally, and one of the helpers, came on the power play. Duchene set a Jackets playoff record with the four-point explosion, and while he had an up-and-down regular season stint for the club, he may have justified his trade-deadline price tag with this performance. Duchene and Columbus will take a shocking 2-0 series lead back home with them Sunday.
