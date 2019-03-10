Duchene dished out an assist in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Duchene has been relatively quiet since being traded to Columbus, notching just three points in eight games leading up to this outing. He got back on track by posting a secondary helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's third-period insurance goal. Since he averaged over a point per game with the Senators this season, his recent production is troubling for the Blue Jackets, who spent so much at the deadline to put together a contender.