Duchene picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The center has had a tough time finding his footing with Columbus -- this was only Duchene's second multi-point effort in 17 games for the Jackets, and he has only three goals and eight points since the trade from Ottawa. Nonetheless, he'll remain in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit as the club tries to climb back into a playoff spot over its final six games.