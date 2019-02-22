Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Traded to Blue Jackets
The Senators traded Duchene to the Blue Jackets on Friday in exchange for Vitali Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson and other pieces yet to be announced, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Duchene moves from a cellar-dweller in Ottawa to a Blue Jackets team in the thick of the playoff hunt. The star pivot joins his new club in the midst of a stretch where he's collected 16 points -- nine goals and seven assists -- over 13 games. Duchene should immediately slot into a top-six role for his new club and is expected to draw into the lineup for Thursday's game against his former squad, so we won't have to wait long to see him with his new linemates.
