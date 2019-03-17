Duchene scored the Jackets' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.

Duchene has struggled to find an offensive fit in Columbus -- he has just three goals and three assists in 13 games in his new home. Mind you, he does have two goals in his last three games. It's still not the kind of production that satisfies anyone, including Duchene, who is looking at topping out for a new contract this offseason. Columbus remains in a wild card spot for now, but will hope for Duchene to deliver more as they work to stay in the race.