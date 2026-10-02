Knies scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Acquired from Toronto just before the start of the season in the Kirill Marchenko trade, Knies couldn't have asked for a better debut in his new home rink, and he became the first Blue Jacket in history to find the back of the net twice in his first game for the team. The 23-year-old winger also tied Artemi Panarin for the most points in a Columbus debut. Knies topped 20 goals each of the last two seasons and delivered a career-high 66 points in 79 regular-season games for the Leafs in 2025-26, and he should be able to match that level of production while skating on the top line for the Jackets with Adam Fantilli and working a power play with reigning Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski.