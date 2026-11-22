Knies had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Knies first game back in Toronto since late-September trade that took him to Columbus. His goal, which came after he intercepted a lazy clearing play by William Nylander, tied the game 3-3 at 15:40 of the third period. Knies started the season with a three-point game, but then he fell into a transition slump with just two helpers in the next 12 games. Since then, Knies has nine points (three goals, six assists; 21 shots) in his last eight outings. Two of the goals and two of the assists have come on the power play. Knies had 160 points (67 goals, 93 assists) in 240 games with Toronto from 2022-23 to 2025-26, so this elevation in his game is overdue.