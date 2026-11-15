Knies scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Knies has scored in consecutive games and has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five contests. The 24-year-old winger started the season well before going cold for much of the rest of October. He's now at four goals, five assists, 29 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances. His top-six role keeps him interesting, but Knies may fall short of the 50-point mark this year since his move to Columbus has seen him struggle to lead the way on offense after being more of a supporting scorer in Toronto.