Knies, alongside Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz and a second-round pick, was traded to the Blue Jackets from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Kirill Marchenko, Elvis Merzlikins and Miles Wood, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Knies was the centerpiece of the package Columbus received in Monday's deal. The 23-year-old forward has a high ceiling as a developing two-way winger, which made him the ideal player to get in return if the Jackets were to trade away Kirill Marchenko. Across 79 regular-season outings in the 2025-26 campaign, Knies posted the best offensive numbers of his career, compiling 23 goals, 66 points, 140 shots on net, 152 hits and 32 blocked shots. While he'll no longer be skating on a line with Auston Matthews, Knies will have the opportunity to develop a connection with rising center Adam Fantilli, who will likely be the new focal point in the forward room with Marchenko's departure. Regardless, Knies still holds a high ceiling in fantasy leagues that value all-around play.