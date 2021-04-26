Domi recorded two assists and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Domi had a hand in both of Eric Robinson's goals Sunday. The 26-year-old Domi has gone from press box to the top line in a matter of a week -- such is life under head coach John Tortorella. Domi has struggled in 2020-21 with 21 points, 84 shots on net, 69 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 48 outings. He's on pace to finish under a 0.5 points-per-game pace for the first time in his six-year career.