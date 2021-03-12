Domi registered a goal and an assist with four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Domi set up the first of two Oliver Bjorkstrand goals in the second period, than tallied one of his own early in the third to put the Blue Jackets up 4-1. Domi came into the evening mired in a nine-game point drought but broke through for his first multi-point effort since last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 25-year-old has just four goals and nine points in 28 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets. He also owns a team-worst minus-14 rating.