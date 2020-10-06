Domi was brought in by the Blue Jackets from the Canadiens on Tuesday, along with a 2020 third-round pick, in exchange for Josh Anderson.

Domi will need a new contract as he is slated to become a restricted free agent Friday. The 24-year-old center has reached the 40-point mark in four of his five seasons, including the 72-point campaign he put together in 2018-19. With the Jackets, Domi should slot into a second-line role behind Pierre-Luc Dubois, though he could be utilized on the wing from time to time.