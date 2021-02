Domi potted a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added a fighting major in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

The fight came first, as Domi and Nino Niederreiter were the somewhat surprising combatants early in the second period. Domi tallied an equalizer in the third period, but the Hurricanes responded with a pair of goals to retake the lead for good. The 25-year-old Domi now has two tallies and three helpers through 13 contests this season, his first as a Blue Jacket.