Domi scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-0 win over Nashville.

Domi beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros on a long one-timer from along the half-wall, extending Columbus' lead to 2-0 just under five minutes into the second period. It was just the third goal of the season for Domi and his first in the last five games. The 25-year-old totalled 45 goals over the previous two seasons with Montreal but has not been able to get untracked offensively with the Blue Jackets.